Meta-owned WhatsApp recently announced a Community feature for its users. The all-new feature allows users to club up to 50 WhatsApp groups together to form a community. As per the instant messaging platform, communities like neighborhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella and organize group conversations.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create a community on WhatsApp

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your device

Step 2- Tap on New chat and then select New Community

Step 3- Now, tap on Get Started.

Step 4- Enter the community name, description, and profile photo. Do note that the community name limit is 24 characters.

Step 5- You can also add a description and a community icon by tapping the Camera icon.

Step 6- Now, tap Next to add existing groups or create a new group.

Step 7- When finished adding groups to your community, tap Create

However, there are certain things that one must note about the Community feature on WhatsApp. These are:

- You can add up to 50 groups in addition to the announcement group.

- You can add up to 5,000 members to a community announcement group.

- Groups are open for any community member to join.

- A community announcement group will automatically be created for your community.

- This is a space where community admins can send messages to all community members in the announcement group.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has rolled out new features for its users. These include the ability to create in-chat polls, 32-person video calling and groups with up to 1024 users. According to the company, similar to the emoji reactions, larger file sharing, and admin delete control, these features can be used in any group and will also be helpful for Communities.