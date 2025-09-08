How to create AI-powered videos with audio using Grok Imagine – Elon Musk demonstrates with a prompt

Elon Musk has offered a glimpse into the latest developments of his AI platform, Grok, with a cryptic yet illustrative post on X. On Monday, the Tesla and X founder shared a prompt that read: “A park ranger taking a photo of a family of four adults and children dressed in shorts and t-shirts posing by their camper van in a national park, with a smiling sasquatch standing in the woods. Everyone is eating bananas.” Accompanying the post was a short video clip generated using this prompt, demonstrating Grok’s new creative capabilities.

Elon Musk showcases Grok’s video generation with quirky prompt The clip, while whimsical, serves a dual purpose: it both showcases Grok’s potential and guides users on how to create AI-generated video content. Musk’s post reflects his ongoing interest in pushing the boundaries of AI-powered creativity.

Grok videos can now talk Last week, Musk highlighted a major upgrade to Grok AI, teasing that “Grok videos can now talk” and signalling an expansion in both image and video generation functionalities. He described the enhancements as an “early beta,” hinting that further improvements are expected in the coming weeks.

Demonstrations shared from the DogeDesigner account on X included an anime character introducing itself, saying: “Welcome to Groke Imagine, my name is Anne,” illustrating the platform’s shift from static image generation to interactive and dynamic content.

Grok AI has been steadily gaining attention for its predictive and creative applications. This latest update positions the platform as a more versatile tool for content creators, allowing for more imaginative and interactive outputs. With video and audio now part of its toolkit, Grok is poised to become a significant player in the AI-driven content creation space.

Meanwhile, Musk has also put the spotlight on Grok’s forecasting prowess. This time he highlighted the predictive abilities of X’s AI chatbot. On his official X account, the billionaire shared a link to a live benchmark platform, urging users to test Grok’s prediction abilities.