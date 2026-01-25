How to create custom Republic Day 2026 stickers on WhatsApp using AI: Check step-by-step guide

Republic Day 2026 is just around the corner and if you want to go beyond the usual "Happy Republic Day" GIFs and images, creating a custom AI sticker on WhatsApp could be a great way to spread the festive vibes in style.

While there are already a number of stickers available on WhatsApp, the use of Meta AI can also help users create completely new AI-customized stickers in seconds.

If you are interested in creating custom Republic Day 2026 stickers using WhatsApp, check out the guide below.

How to create custom AI-generated stickers using WhatsApp? Open the WhatsApp app on your phone and head to any individual or group chat you want to send the sticker in

Tap the emoji icon in the message bar and click on the sticker tab

Select the ‘Create’ option right below the search bar and select "Generate with AI"

Now enter your prompt for generating a custom Republic Day 2026 sticker like “Republic Day 2026 sticker with Indian flag and Ashoka Chakra” or “Patriotic India sticker with tricolour theme and 26 January text”

WhatsApp should now generate a set of distinct sticker options based on your description

Tap on the sticker you like to send it immediately. The selected sticker will also be saved in your "Recent" stickers Here's a list of a few prompts you can try to create your custom Republic Day sticker with Meta AI:

"Cute Indian child saluting with a tricolour background"

"Indian map made of orange, white and green flowers"

"Republic Day 2026 futuristic text art"

"Ashoka Chakra glowing neon style"

"Tiger running with Indian flag cape" Do note that Meta will show you ads across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp based on your interactions with its Meta AI chatbot.

Alternatively, if you don't want to create your own sticker, you can just tap on the search icon and search for Republic Day stickers to select one from the already created presets on the app.

Moreover, if you don't have access to Meta AI's sticker generator feature or if you don't want to share your data with Meta's AI, there are a few alternatives you can consider as well.

Sticker.ly: This app already possesses a massive library of pre-made stickers and also comes with an ‘Auto Cut’ feature which can remove backgrounds from your photos. This can come in handy if you are looking to turn your images into Republic Day stickers.

Picsart: Picsart offers the ability to remove backgrounds, apply filters and add text to help you design the picture-perfect sticker for Republic Day.