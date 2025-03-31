How to create free Ghibli-style AI images using Grok with help from ChatGPT: Check our step-by-step guide

ChatGPT's new native image generation capabilities continue to wreak havoc on OpenAI's servers as users clamour for the chatbot to generate and convert their real life images in Studio Ghibli style. While ChatGPT's native image generation capabilities allow it to create more detailed and contextual images than other chatbots, it is also incredibly limited due to high demand, with free users currently only allowed to create three images, while even paid users have a usage limit.

xAI's Grok chatbot, on the other hand, may not be the most accurate at creating images, but generally has a longer image upload and generation limit (no specific limit given by the company). But what if you could use ChatGPT to create more nuanced images using Grok? Check out the step-by-step guide below.

How ChatGPT can help create free and better images using Grok? While modern large language models (LLMs) can understand natural conversational tones to generate images, these images can often be disappointing as users miss certain details or the chatbot hallucinates (makes up) key elements of the images. This is where it is important to generate detailed prompts, taking into account context, subject, background, theme, colour palette, atmosphere, and art style.

Avoiding ambiguity is paramount here, as this would drive the chatbot to generate unexpected elements in the image.

This is where the use of a chatbot such as ChatGPT or even Gemini can prove useful to provide detailed instructions that take into account the user's preferences while avoiding ambiguity in the images.

We tried using Grok to create a Studio Ghibli-style image of three popular Indian captains, but the end result was disappointing. However, things were very different when we gave ChatGPT the initial prompt and asked the chatbot to create a text prompt to create the image using Grok.

As you can see from the two images below, the first image gets most of the details wrong, with faces that bear no resemblance to the original players and the wrong Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey. Even the background in this image looks unconvincing.

Contrast this with the second image, generated using text prompts from ChatGPT, where the players' faces, the Ghibli-style effect and even the pattern of their jerseys are mostly correct. The image generated by Grok still got the names of the franchises and their sponsors wrong, but the team logos were accurate.

How to generate Ghibli style image using Grok, with help from ChatGPT? 1) Open the ChatGPT website or app and give the chatbot the idea of image you want to generate while providing as much detail as possible.

2) Ask ChatGPT to create a text prompt to generate the desired image from Grok.

3) Open the Grok app and use the text prompt generated by ChatGPT.

4) Your desired image should be generated in a few seconds. If you need to make a few more edits, just ask Grok to make the changes with help taken from ChatGPT.

Notably, Grok runs on xAI's latest foundation model of the same name (Grok 3), which was released last month. While the chatbot had long been restricted to X subscribers, the Elon Musk-led company was forced to open it up to free users amid growing competition from Chinese AI firms such as DeepSeek and Qwen.

Grok 3's photorealistic and detailed image generation capabilities attracted a lot of attention at the time, but since then Google, and more recently ChatGPT, have gained native image generation capabilities that have overshadowed xAI's own chatbot with their more nuanced images.

Native image generation refers to the chatbot's ability to create images using text prompts, rather than relying on external models. This allows the AI to use its text knowledge base and personal knowledge of the user's preferences to create much more nuanced images.

What is Studio Ghibli? Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation film studio founded in 1985 by Miyazaki Hayao, Takahata Isao and Suzuki Toshio. The company is known for its high-quality filmmaking with hand-drawn animation and rich storytelling.

Some of the company's most notable animated films include Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service and Princess Mononoke.