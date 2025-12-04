How to create stunning miniature city magnets: Google shares viral Nano Banana Pro prompt

A new AI trend is becoming very popular on social media. Users are creating neat, top-down photos of their city’s famous landmarks, shown as tiny 3D souvenir magnets. The style is inspired by the Gemini Nano Banana Pro, an AI tool that showed off the idea earlier this week.

How the trend started The official Nano Banana Pro account on X posted: “You can also make a knolling of a city's landmarks. If you ask for them as souvenir magnets, you get a consistent look.”

The post also shared this prompt, which people are now copying:

“Present a clear, directly top-down photograph of [CITY] landmarks as 3D magnets, arranged neatly in parallel lines and right angles, knolling. The objects are realistic miniatures. At the top-centre, place the city name as a souvenir magnet, and a handwritten post-it note for the temperature and weather conditions. Incorporate items necessary for today’s weather into the knolling. No repeats.”

Soon after, users began posting their own versions featuring magnets of famous places from their cities.

How to make a knolling of a city's landmarks and magnets using Nano Banana Pro I tried the trend and created another customised prompt for my city (Delhi) using the ChatGPT. The results were amazing. Here is the prompt I used to create the image in the Gemini Nano Banana Pro.

“Present a clear, directly top-down photograph of Delhi landmarks as 3D magnets, arranged neatly in parallel lines and right angles, knolling. The objects are realistic miniatures. Include landmarks such as India Gate, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Humayun’s Tomb and Rashtrapati Bhavan. At the top-centre, place “Delhi” as a souvenir magnet, and a handwritten post-it note showing today’s temperature and weather conditions. Add items inspired by Delhi’s food and culture, such as samosas, jalebis, chai cups or parathas. No repeats.”

View full Image Results of the knolling generated using the customised AI prompt for Delhi. ( Nano Banana Pro )

Why people like it The trend is easy to follow and looks very tidy. Knolling means arranging objects neatly at right angles, so the results always look clean and organised. Turning landmarks into small magnets adds a fun, travel-style feel.

View full Image Results of the knolling generated using the customised AI prompt for Delhi. ( Gemini Nano Banana )