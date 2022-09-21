How to delete all promotions emails in Gmail at once

How to delete all promotions emails in Gmail at once2 min read . 06:58 PM IST
Promotional emails are marketing mails that you receive when you register on any platform. This could be a sale or new product launch email that you receive when you buy certain goods from a particular website or company. Not that these emails are unnecessary all the time, but they end up filling your Gmail inbox and other important mails may get lost. Not to mention the pain of filtering out these emails and deleting them. What if we told you that there is a simple trick that makes it easier to delete such promotional emails in bulk at one go? Sounds interesting? Read on to know more
Every promotional email comes with a ‘Unsubscribe’ button at the end. Clicking on this button will stop these emails from ‘spamming’ your Gmail inbox. To do so, login to your Gmail account and open the website/company’s email you wish to unsubscribe from. Now, hit on the Unsubscribe button at the bottom.
Coming back to the trick to delete bulk promotional emails in one go. Here’s how to do it
- Login to your Gmail account on desktop
- In the search bar, type unsubscribe. Hit enter. This will show you a list of all emails with Unsubscribe button.
- Now, tick the box above to select all emails
- Hit on the delete button. In case you wish to keep some emails that may be useful, you can deselect them as per your choice.
Meanwhile, Google has added three more languages to the Smart Reply feature- Spanish, Portuguese and French. Users do not need to worry about anything; the app will understand the language in which they are typing in and provide them with quick replies, says Google. Users must ensure that they have enabled Smart Replies if they want to use it by going to the app settings, the gear icon and check ‘Enable Smart Reply on web and desktop’. However, the Smart Replies only work in Spanish, English, Portuguese and French on the web version of the chat.
