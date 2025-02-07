Having an incognito mode is important in browsers like Chrome. Not only does it help you browse privately without leaving a trail of the websites you have visited, but it also provides a convenient way to access your preferred websites without having to clear your browsing history—a multi-step process that consumes time.
However, if you are a let's say, a parent concerned about a child using incognito mode and being unable to track their internet activity, or if you have other reasons for wanting to disable incognito mode in Google Chrome altogether on Windows, there is an easy way to do so.
Note: This method works by using the Command Prompt on Windows, and you need to have administrator rights on the user account.
REG ADD HKLM\SOFTWARE\Policies\Google\Chrome /v IncognitoModeAvailability /t REG_DWORD /d 1
3. Restart your PC. When you open Google Chrome again, you will find that opening a new incognito window is no longer allowed.
If you want to disable incognito mode in Chrome on a Mac, follow these steps.
Note: Instead of the Command Prompt, this method uses the Terminal app on Mac, as the platforms are different.
defaults write com.google.chrome IncognitoModeAvailability -integer 1z
3. Next, paste the command into Terminal and press Return. Now, restart your Mac, and when you open Chrome again, incognito mode will be disabled.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.