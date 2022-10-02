Permanent Account Number or PAN card is one of the most important documents issued by the Income Tax (IT) department. It is a 10 digit alphanumeric code that stores all your tax related information. Losing it is an unfortunate nightmare that none of us wants to face. The IT department has introduced the facility to download e-PAN card PDF to store the document on your device. This enables one to access the PAN card anytime and anywhere as needed. Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the e-PAN card online

- Visit the official NSDL official E-PAN card download page - https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html

- Here, you will get two options to download e-PAN. One is using the Acknowledgement Number and the other is using a PAN card.

- Click on any option, depending on what information you have

If you choose to download e-PAN through PAN card number, follow these steps

- Enter the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN card number.

- Now, enter details like Aadhaar Number (only for individuals), date of birth, GSTN (Optional), and catch code.

- After submitting the details, tick the box after reading the instructions.

- Enter the captcha and click on the Submit option.

- Your e-PAN card PDF will appear on the screen.

- Click on download PDF to download the e-PAN

If you choose to download e-PAN through Acknowledgement number, follow these steps

- Enter the Acknowledgement Number

- Fill in details like date of birth, followed by captcha code.

- Click on Submit option.

- Your e-Pan card PDF will appear on the screen.

- Click on download PDF to download the e-PAN