How to download e-PAN card online: A step-by-step guide

Permanent Account Number or PAN card is one of the most important documents issued by the Income Tax (IT) department. It is a 10 digit alphanumeric code that stores all your tax related information. Losing it is an unfortunate nightmare that none of us wants to face. The IT department has introduced the facility to download e-PAN card PDF to store the document on your device. This enables one to access the PAN card anytime and anywhere as needed. Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the e-PAN card online

