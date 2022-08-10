Instagram Reels feature was first introduced in 2020. Ever since its introduction, Reels has become one of Instagram’s most popular features. At times, you may come across Instagram Reels which you want to save for later access. However, there is no built-in support to directly save Instagram Reels videos on your device. However, the platform allows you to save Instagram Reels on your account.

Saving Instagram Reels videos using official method

As mentioned above, you can only save Reels videos within your Instagram account through this official method. Here’s a step-by-step guide to save Instagram Reels videos

- Open Instagram app on your phone and go to Reels

- Select the Reels video you wish to save

- Now, tap on three-dot icon and then tap on ‘Save’

- To check saved Reels, go to Instagram home screen

- Tap on your Profile icon and then tap on hamburger (three line) icon

- Go to Settings and then tap on Account

- Here tap on Saved to see your saved Instagram Reels

Downloading Instagram Reels videos using third-party tools

There are many third-party apps and tools that you can use to download and save Instagram Reels videos on your smartphone. iGram, Ingrammer, Clipbox and OBS Studio are some of them. Here, we will show you how you can download Instagram Reels videos using iGram

- Go to https://igram.io/

- Copy the link of Instagram Reels video that you wish to download and paste the link in the search box on the website

- Tap on download

- Scroll down and choose the Download.mp4’ option at the end of the page to download the video to your device