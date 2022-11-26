How to download tweets, followers list and other data from your Twitter account

Leaving Twitter, but does not want to lose your data? Here’s some good news for you. The micro blogging platform allows you to archive and download your account data. As per a Twitter help page, the platform allows you to download details like your profile information, your Tweets, your Direct Messages, your Moments, your media (images, videos, and GIFs you’ve attached to Tweets, Direct Messages, or Moments), a list of your followers, a list of accounts that you are following, your address book, Lists that you’ve created, are a member of or follow, interest and demographic information about you, and information about ads that you’ve seen or engaged with on Twitter.

