How to download tweets, followers list and other data from your Twitter account

How to download tweets, followers list and other data from your Twitter account1 min read . 04:55 PM IST
- Twitter users can also download a machine-readable archive of information associated with your account in HTML and JSON files.
Leaving Twitter, but does not want to lose your data? Here’s some good news for you. The micro blogging platform allows you to archive and download your account data. As per a Twitter help page, the platform allows you to download details like your profile information, your Tweets, your Direct Messages, your Moments, your media (images, videos, and GIFs you’ve attached to Tweets, Direct Messages, or Moments), a list of your followers, a list of accounts that you are following, your address book, Lists that you’ve created, are a member of or follow, interest and demographic information about you, and information about ads that you’ve seen or engaged with on Twitter.
Twitter users can download a machine-readable archive of information associated with your account in HTML and JSON files. Here’s how to download your Twitter data
On web:
- Login to your Twitter account on your computer
- Navigate to the main menu on the left of your time and tap ‘More’
- Select Settings and privacy here
- Here, choose Your account.
- Next, select Download an archive of your data.
- Confirm your password and then select the Request archive.
On smartphone:
- Do note that the steps are the same for Android and iOS devices.
- Open Twitter app on your smartphone
- Tap on the navigation menu icon to access the main menu.
- Next, tap on the Settings and privacy option
- Select your account here
- Here, tap on your Twitter data under Data and permissions
- Confirm your password and then tap Request archive
Once done, Twitter will send you an email, and in-app notification when your archive is ready. The platform usually takes about 24 hours to share the data. The download will include a file called “Your archive" that will allow you to see your data in a desktop web browser.
