How to edit your comments on Instagram? Check step-by-step guide

Meta has finally added a much needed update to the Instagram app allowing users to edit their comments on post. However, the feature does come with a catch. While users can edit their comments after posting, they can only do so within 15 minutes of their comment going live. The good thing is that Meta has not placed any restrictions on the number of edits you can make in that 15 minute time frame.

This means that you no longer need to delete and repost your entire comment if you made a typo.

Instagram's comment editing feature: Instagram says that only the text portion of the message can be edited so if you have a GIF or image attached to the message, that cannot be edited. Moreover, te edited label will be clearly visible along in order to make sure that the reader knows that the comment has been edited.

The company does say that it will not display a version history, meaning that the original typo ridden text will not be visible to the reader, only that the text has been edited.

In order to edit the comment, users need to go to the Edit option that will now appear below every comment. After you click on the option, there will be an option to modify the text, which will only be live for the first 15 minutes.

How to edit comments on Instagram? If you have made an error with your comment and now want to fix it. Here's a a step-by-step guide on how to edit your comment