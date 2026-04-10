How to edit your comments on Instagram? Check step-by-step guide

Meta has finally added a much needed update to the Instagram app allowing users to edit their comments on post. However, the feature does come with a catch. While users can edit their comments after posting, they can only do so within 15 minutes of their comment going live. The good thing is that Meta has not placed any restrictions on the number of edits you can make in that 15 minute time frame.
This means that you no longer need to delete and repost your entire comment if you made a typo.
Instagram says that only the text portion of the message can be edited so if you have a GIF or image attached to the message, that cannot be edited. Moreover, te edited label will be clearly visible along in order to make sure that the reader knows that the comment has been edited.
The company does say that it will not display a version history, meaning that the original typo ridden text will not be visible to the reader, only that the text has been edited.
In order to edit the comment, users need to go to the Edit option that will now appear below every comment. After you click on the option, there will be an option to modify the text, which will only be live for the first 15 minutes.
If you have made an error with your comment and now want to fix it. Here's a a step-by-step guide on how to edit your comment
Do note that once you have gone past the 15 minute timer, you will have to delete the comment and write up a new one in order to get it changed. While the feature is a nice quality-of-life update for casual users, it might actually come in especially handy for creators and social media managers who post a large number of replies on a single day, that could be prone to typos.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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