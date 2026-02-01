For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Apple switched to 120Hz screens a couple of years ago. The iPhone users can definitely feel that most of the animations and scrolling are smooth; however, it can feel a little bit choppy in a very few places. Sometimes Apple users can feel it while using the Safari. According to a Tom’s Guide report, Safari users can use Safari to its full potential with a 120Hz refresh rate and enhance the browsing experience.
The publication reported that Safari still renders most webpages at 60fps by default. This can make it feel choppy when scrolling websites with heavy texts. Users can verify their iPhone’s refresh rate while using Safari by going on the refresh rate test page.
To enable Safari on 120Hz, users need an iPhone with a ProMotion display. The iPhone models which were launched after the iPhone 13 Pro can have this feature. Here is how you can enable the mentioned settings in your iPhone.
Users can begin by opening the settings on their iPhone. Then, they can scroll and tap apps. Later, they have to click on the Safari settings.
Afterwards, users have to scroll down to the bottom and pick the Advanced.
In the Advanced kist, users need to scroll and choose the Feature Flags.
Later, stop the Safari from choosing the 60fps rendering. In the Feature Flags section, find the prefer page rendering updates near 60fps and off the toggle. This prevents your device from rendering at 60fps. The report suggests that the pages will now be rendered at 120Hz.
Users must now shut the Safari app and relaunch it. Once, the browser has been shut, it will render at the 120Hz refresh rate. This can be verified using the same refresh rate test website that was used earlier.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.