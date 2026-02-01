How to enable 120Hz browsing in Safari on your iPhone: A step-by-step guide

Apple switched to 120Hz screens a couple of years ago. The iPhone users can definitely feel that most of the animations and scrolling are smooth; however, it can feel a little bit choppy in a very few places. Sometimes Apple users can feel it while using the Safari. According to a Tom’s Guide report, Safari users can use Safari to its full potential with a 120Hz refresh rate and enhance the browsing experience.
The publication reported that Safari still renders most webpages at 60fps by default. This can make it feel choppy when scrolling websites with heavy texts. Users can verify their iPhone’s refresh rate while using Safari by going on the refresh rate test page.
To enable Safari on 120Hz, users need an iPhone with a ProMotion display. The iPhone models which were launched after the iPhone 13 Pro can have this feature. Here is how you can enable the mentioned settings in your iPhone.
Users can begin by opening the settings on their iPhone. Then, they can scroll and tap apps. Later, they have to click on the Safari settings.
Afterwards, users have to scroll down to the bottom and pick the Advanced.
In the Advanced kist, users need to scroll and choose the Feature Flags.
Later, stop the Safari from choosing the 60fps rendering. In the Feature Flags section, find the prefer page rendering updates near 60fps and off the toggle. This prevents your device from rendering at 60fps. The report suggests that the pages will now be rendered at 120Hz.
Users must now shut the Safari app and relaunch it. Once, the browser has been shut, it will render at the 120Hz refresh rate. This can be verified using the same refresh rate test website that was used earlier.