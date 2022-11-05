How to enable vanish mode in Instagram DMs2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 04:49 PM IST
- Vanish mode on Instagram allows users to send each other disappearing messages, photos, videos and other content in Instagram chats aka DMs.
Instagram vanish mode allows users to send each other disappearing messages, photos, videos and other content in Instagram chats aka DMs. Text and media shared in the vanish mode automatically disappears when someone leaves the chat or turns off the vanish mode. In order to use vanish mode, a user must update to Messenger features on Instagram. The feature was introduced in 2020.