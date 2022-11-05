Instagram vanish mode allows users to send each other disappearing messages, photos, videos and other content in Instagram chats aka DMs. Text and media shared in the vanish mode automatically disappears when someone leaves the chat or turns off the vanish mode. In order to use vanish mode, a user must update to Messenger features on Instagram. The feature was introduced in 2020.

Wondering how to send messages in vanish mode on Instagram? If yes, then here’s a brief guide

Step-by-step guide to turn on/off vanish mode in Instagram DMs

Step 1- Open Instagram app on your smartphone

Step 2- Tap send or messenger in the top right of your feed.

Step 3- Now, tap on a chat that you wish to send message in vanish mode

Step 4- Inside the chat, swipe up to turn on vanish mode.

Step 5- If you wish to turn off vanish mode, swipe up again in your chat.

Every time a user sends a message in vanish mode, Instagram will notify them. You’ll also be notified if they send you a new message outside of vanish mode. Readers must note that once the vanish mode is activated:

- You will not be able to copy, save or forward disappearing messages.

- Accounts you haven’t connected with before can’t send you message requests in vanish mode.

- You can only use vanish mode in a chat with another Instagram account. The feature can not be used in a group chat or in a chat with a Messenger or Facebook account.

- Certain professional accounts can’t receive messages in vanish mode.

It is advisable to use vanish mode with people you trust. For example, it's possible for someone to take a screenshot or screen recording of a message in vanish mode before it disappears. Though Instagram will notify you in case the user takes a screenshot of a message sent in vanish mode. However, the recipient can also take a photo of a disappearing message with a camera or other device before it disappears.