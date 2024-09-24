California-based tech giant Apple has officially rolled out its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, boasting significant advancements in both hardware and software. Among the standout features is the iPhone 16’s fast charging capability, designed to accommodate the growing demands of modern users who seek quick power-ups on the go.

The new iPhone 16 models come equipped with larger internal batteries, which under standard conditions can take up to four hours to charge fully using slower charging methods. However, Apple has integrated enhanced fast charging technology, allowing users to power their devices from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, and achieve a full charge in roughly two hours—significantly reducing downtime (via 9To5Mac).

Fast Charging Through USB-C

For the first time, Apple’s latest iPhone series includes a USB-C charging port, enabling faster data transfer and higher charging speeds. The iPhone 16 supports charging speeds of up to 27 watts when connected to a compatible charger. According to the report, by using a 30-watt power brick, like the compact chargers from Mophie or Apple’s own 35-watt dual charger, users can fully charge their iPhones in about two hours.

The USB-C cable that comes with the phone is sufficient to achieve fast charging, but higher-rated chargers can also be used without concern. Although a charger rated above 30 watts—such as those used for Apple’s MacBooks—will not accelerate the charging speed, it will provide sufficient power, capping at 27 watts for the iPhone.

Reportedly, even a 20-watt charger delivers impressive results, trailing just 15 minutes behind the 30-watt options for a complete charge. For many users, this slight difference in time may not be noticeable, especially given the convenience of fast charging.

Wireless Fast Charging with MagSafe

In a first for the iPhone, Apple has also enhanced its MagSafe wireless charging technology to support faster speeds on the iPhone 16 models, added the report. The new MagSafe chargers are capable of delivering up to 25 watts of power, a notable improvement over previous iterations that capped out at 15 watts.

Reportedly, to take advantage of the wireless fast charging, users will need a compatible MagSafe puck and a 30-watt power adapter, allowing them to wirelessly charge their devices from 0% to 50% in around 30 minutes. However, due to the nature of wireless charging, which generates heat during the process, the charging speed may slow down as the battery approaches full capacity to prevent overheating.

Despite the slightly reduced efficiency compared to wired charging, the new wireless MagSafe system offers a convenient and speedy way to charge without plugging in, giving users greater flexibility throughout the day.

Keeping Track of Charging Speed

With iOS 18, Apple has introduced a new feature to help users monitor the speed of their charging process. By navigating to the Battery section in Settings, users can view a detailed graph of their charging history. If a slower charger is detected, the iPhone will flag it with orange text, indicating that a faster option may be needed to reduce charging time.

While overnight charging using slower methods remains a viable option for many, the addition of fast charging capabilities—both wired and wireless—offers a much-needed solution for users who need to quickly recharge their devices during the day.

