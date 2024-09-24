How to fast charge your iPhone 16: Step-by-step guide
The new iPhone 16 series by Apple features advanced fast charging capabilities, enabling a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. It introduces a USB-C port for faster data transfer and improved MagSafe charging, alongside iOS 18's monitoring tools for an efficient charging experience.
California-based tech giant Apple has officially rolled out its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, boasting significant advancements in both hardware and software. Among the standout features is the iPhone 16’s fast charging capability, designed to accommodate the growing demands of modern users who seek quick power-ups on the go.