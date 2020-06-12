Home >Technology >News >How to find covid-19 testing centres on Google Search, Assistant and Maps
When making a search, for say coronavirus testing or covid testing, on Search and Google Assistant, users will see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs. Photo: Bloomberg
When making a search, for say coronavirus testing or covid testing, on Search and Google Assistant, users will see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs. Photo: Bloomberg

How to find covid-19 testing centres on Google Search, Assistant and Maps

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2020, 10:49 AM IST Nandita Mathur

  • The technology giant is working with the ICMR and MyGov to provide users with the information
  • The new feature is available in English and eight Indian languages

NEW DELHI: To help users find information on covid-19 testing centers, Google Inc on Friday announced the launch of a new feature on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps. The technology giant is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide users with the relevant information.

So how does the new feature work? When searching for 'coronavirus testing' or 'covid testing', on Search and Google Assistant, users will see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and required guidance.

On Google Maps users will find the list along with a link to Google Search for government-mandated requirements.

The new feature is available in English and eight Indian languages -- Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

“So far we have integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps spanning more than 300 cities, and we continue to work with ICMR as we surface more labs across the country, “ wrote Jayant Baliga, Product Manager, Google Maps in a blogpost.

The company said that it is important to follow the recommended guidelines by the government that help determine testing eligibility before visiting.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Titled 'What is India searching for: Insights for Brands', the report gives five key consumer trends that emerged in the first quarter of the calendar year 2020.

Kirana stores, pharmacy, immunity boosters top Google searches in January-March

3 min read . 01 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout