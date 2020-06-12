How to find covid-19 testing centres on Google Search, Assistant and Maps

NEW DELHI: To help users find information on covid-19 testing centers, Google Inc on Friday announced the launch of a new feature on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps. The technology giant is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide users with the relevant information.

So how does the new feature work? When searching for 'coronavirus testing' or 'covid testing', on Search and Google Assistant, users will see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and required guidance.

On Google Maps users will find the list along with a link to Google Search for government-mandated requirements.

The new feature is available in English and eight Indian languages -- Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

“So far we have integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps spanning more than 300 cities, and we continue to work with ICMR as we surface more labs across the country, “ wrote Jayant Baliga, Product Manager, Google Maps in a blogpost.

The company said that it is important to follow the recommended guidelines by the government that help determine testing eligibility before visiting.

