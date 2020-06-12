Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Technology >News >How to find covid-19 testing centres on Google Search, Assistant and Maps
When making a search, for say coronavirus testing or covid testing, on Search and Google Assistant, users will see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs. Photo: Bloomberg

How to find covid-19 testing centres on Google Search, Assistant and Maps

1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Nandita Mathur

  • The technology giant is working with the ICMR and MyGov to provide users with the information
  • The new feature is available in English and eight Indian languages

NEW DELHI: To help users find information on covid-19 testing centers, Google Inc on Friday announced the launch of a new feature on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps. The technology giant is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide users with the relevant information.

NEW DELHI: To help users find information on covid-19 testing centers, Google Inc on Friday announced the launch of a new feature on Google Search, Assistant, and Maps. The technology giant is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide users with the relevant information.

So how does the new feature work? When searching for 'coronavirus testing' or 'covid testing', on Search and Google Assistant, users will see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and required guidance.

So how does the new feature work? When searching for 'coronavirus testing' or 'covid testing', on Search and Google Assistant, users will see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and required guidance.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On Google Maps users will find the list along with a link to Google Search for government-mandated requirements.

The new feature is available in English and eight Indian languages -- Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

“So far we have integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps spanning more than 300 cities, and we continue to work with ICMR as we surface more labs across the country, “ wrote Jayant Baliga, Product Manager, Google Maps in a blogpost.

The company said that it is important to follow the recommended guidelines by the government that help determine testing eligibility before visiting.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated