Food delivery apps have made our lives easier. You can enjoy the best of the food available in your city from the comfort of your living room. However, like all good things, food delivery apps have their own disadvantages. We end up over-expending on these apps, exceeding our monthly budget. Zomato and Swiggy are undoubtedly the most used food delivery apps. But what if we say that there is a method to track and find out how much money you spend on Swiggy. Here’s how

- Go to Swiggy website from your web browser on your laptop or PC.

- Login to your account using email or phone number

- Once logged in, click on your name at the top right corner of your screen

- Next, click on orders and scroll down by clicking on “Show more orders" at the bottom of the page.

- Now, right click the touchpad/mouse and click on “Inspect".

- Here, click on the “Console" option shown at the bottom of your page.

Recently, Swiggy introduced ‘Moonlighting policy’, which means employees can work on other projects after working hours. The food delivery platform claims this as an industry-first policy, in which the employees will be allowed to work on second jobs, under certain conditions.

The food deliver platform also replaced the motorbike on the order tracking screen with a dragon after the premier of the first episode of House of the Dragon recently. The series is a prequel to the popular web series Game of Thrones (GOT) and is based on George RR Martin's book Fire and Blood. Usually, Swiggy shows a guy on a motorbike to indicate the delivery partner’s ETA. Instead, users will now see a dragon on the order tracking screen. For the unaware, dragons in GOT are believed to have a strong connection to magic. Also, the Targaryens used dragons to capture and control Westeros kingdom.