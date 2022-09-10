How to find out how much you spent on Swiggy

Food delivery apps have made our lives easier. You can enjoy the best of the food available in your city from the comfort of your living room. However, like all good things, food delivery apps have their own disadvantages. We end up over-expending on these apps, exceeding our monthly budget. Zomato and Swiggy are undoubtedly the most used food delivery apps. But what if we say that there is a method to track and find out how much money you spend on Swiggy. Here’s how

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}