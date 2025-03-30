How to generate free Ghibli-style AI videos using ChatGPT? Check out this secret trick

Studio Ghibli-style AI images generated by ChatGPT have been making the rounds on social media for the past few days. These images are possible because OpenAI has unlocked a new native image generation feature for GPT-4o that allows for more accurate and consistent images. While OpenAI's designated text-to-video generator Sora is being used by some of the company's paying members to create Ghibli-style AI videos, there is also a workaround that some users have found to create similar videos using ChatGPT for free.

How to generate Ghibli-style AI videos for free? Given that access to Sora is currently restricted to ChatGPT's paying users, one Redditor has come up with a nifty trick to create a Ghibli-style AI video by giving it an image from a popular Japanese anime and using its native image generation and encoding capabilities to create an MP4 video.

However, as OpenAI currently limits the image generation capabilities of ChatGPT for both paid and free users, the likely output is a small video more suited to the GIF format.

In any case, the Redditor prompted ChatGPT writing, “Make 10 images. Frame by frame. As she pulls out a folded piece of notebook paper. After all images are complete, use python to stitch them together in order and save it as a 5 FPS mp4 video.”

ChatGPT Ghibli style video generation request by Redditor.

The Redditor in question who goes by the handle u/TheKlingKong also posted the final result generated using ChatGPT.

If you can afford to buy the $20/month, OpenAI's Sora has also received the same native image generation update, which can be used to create Ghibli-style 1080p resolution videos of up to 20 seconds in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios.

How to generate Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT? If you're not too impressed with the Ghibli-style videos generated by ChatGPT and just want a simple AI-generated image in the style of the viral Japanese anime, here's a simple guide for you.

1) OpenAI ChatGPT website or app

2) Upload you preferred image or create a completely new one by providing the necessary context to ChatGPT

3) Ask the chatbot to simply ‘Ghiblify’ the image or ‘Turn this image in the theme of Studio Ghibli style’.

4) You should get the desired image after a wait of few seconds.

Here are a few Studio style AI images we generated using ChatGPT.

Ghibli style image generated using ChatGPT free tier

Studio Ghibli style image generated using ChatGPT

Copyright concerns around ChatGPT's image generation capabilities: Some ChatGPT users have begun to experience problems with the generation of Ghibli-style AI images, as issues surrounding OpenAI's copyright infringement take centre stage. This suggests that the company may be looking to restrict the generation of such images soon in order to limit its liability.