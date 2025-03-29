How to generate Ghibli-style AI portraits using Grok 3 — no ChatGPT subscription needed

ChatGPT's new native image generator has gained popularity on the internet for its ability to generate Studio Ghibli-style images, among other effects. However, OpenAI hasn't yet rolled out the feature to free users, so they're missing out on the viral trend of users posting their real life images in Japanese anime style. However, xAI's Grok chatbot (running on Grok 3) offers a way for people to create Ghibli-style images without paying the $20/month ChatGPT subscription.

How to create Ghibli-style images using Grok? 1) Open the Grok website or app, or just go directly to your X App and click on the Grok icon.

2) Once you are on the Grok start page, make sure the model is checked as Grok 3.

3) Upload your desired image by clicking on the paper clip icon in the bottom left corner.

4) Write a text prompt asking Grok to 'Ghiblify' the image

5) You should now get the intended image and if you are not satisfied with the output there is also an option to edit the image in Grok.

Here are a few examples of images we generated in Studio Ghibli style with Grok 3.

Image converted in Studio Ghibli style with Grok 3.

Grok image generated in Studio Ghibli style

Studio Ghibli style portrait

What is Ghibli image trend? OpenAI recently rolled out native image generation capability for GPT-4o that allows users to take advantage of ChatGPT for creating more nuanced pictures while also being able to edit their current images.

Since then, users on social media have been converting their images in the style of Studio Ghibli animation, turning their precious moments into the popular Japanese anime. The trend has gained a lot of traction on social media, leading to even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman replacing his profile picture on X with a Ghibli-style portrait.

What is Studio Ghibli? Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation film studio founded in 1985 by Miyazaki Hayao, Takahata Isao and Suzuki Toshio. The company is known for its high-quality filmmaking with hand-drawn animation and rich storytelling.

Some of the company's most notable animated films include Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service and Princess Mononoke.