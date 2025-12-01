How to generate real-time weather visuals using Nano Banana Pro? Here are the complete prompts

Google Nano Banana Pro has been widely acclaimed as among the best image generator and editor since its launch. The model which made its debut last month comes with the ability to integrate with Google Search along with advanced text rendering abilties which has led to the model being used for generating high quality infographics in seconds.

However, a new trend is starting to emerge on social media where users are generating real-time weather visuals for their city using the power of Nano Banana Pro. If you also want to try out the new abilities, here are some of the top prompts:

Prompt 1: "Create a high-fidelity, Airbnb-style 3D isometric miniature of [city]. The scene should be a 45° top-down view featuring soft, skeuomorphic design elements with 'claymorphism' textures—smooth, rounded edges, matte finishes, and tactile PBR materials.

Feature iconic landmarks and The lighting should be soft, diffused, and studio-quality with gentle ambient occlusion shadows to create depth.

At the top-center, place the title in the local script: [city] in large, bold, bubbly 3D typography. Floating slightly below the title, include a glossy 3D weather icon (representing current conditions) and a temperature readout. Use a clean, soft solid-colored pastel background to maintain a minimalist, premium interface look."

Nano Banana Pro generated image

Prompt 2: Create a clean 45° isometric miniature diorama scene of (City) designed like a premium weather-card. Use high-fidelity 3D modeling, soft PBR materials, crisp global illumination, and a minimal solid background. Use real time data.

Display the location name at the top with modern, bold typography, plus a weather icon, temperature, and date.

Make the environment packed with small storytelling details that match the climate and vibe of the place, atmospheric effects, structures, natural elements, tiny props, and subtle shadows.

Keep everything polished, coherent, and visually satisfying.

weather visual generated using nano banana pro

Prompt 3: Present a clear 45° top-down view of a vertical (9:16) isometric miniature 3D cartoon city scene. Highlight iconic landmarks centered in the composition to show precise, delicate modeling. Use soft, refined textures with realistic PBR materials, gentle lifelike lighting, and smooth shadow effects. Integrate weather elements naturally into the urban architecture so the city’s landscape and atmosphere feel connected.

Create an immersive weather vibe with a clean, unified, minimalistic layout. Use a soft, solid-colored background that makes the main content pop and keeps the whole visual fresh and soothing. Place a prominent weather icon at the top center. Beneath it, include the date in extra-small text and the temperature range in medium-sized text. The city name [CITY] appears in large text directly above the weather icon.

Make sure the weather info has no background and can subtly overlap with the buildings. All text should match the native language of the selected city. Retrieve the current real-world weather conditions for that city before rendering.

Some extra details: If you are a history buff, you can also ask Nano Banana Pro to generate the visuals of your city or a particular location (down to the coordinates) across various time frames.

