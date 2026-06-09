How to get Apple's new Siri AI on your iPhone with the iOS 27 developer beta

Soon after announcing the latest version of its software, Apple has released the developer beta for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 and other related systems. The betas are primarily meant for developers to test bugs in the software before they are rolled out to the public via a beta update and eventually a stable version.

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However, much like every year, eager Apple fans will install the developer beta in order to try out the newest AI features, productivity boosts and other upgrades before anyone else.

In case you are one of those people, here's how you can try out the iOS 27 developer beta.

How to download the iOS 27 developer beta: In order to download the iOS 27 beta you will first need to register as a Apple developer which has been free of charge for a couple of years now. All you need to do is just go to this link and register as a developer to get the latest beta build.

Once the registration is complete, you can simply go to Settings on your iPhone and follow the steps below:

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Open the Settings app and tap General.

Select Software Update, then tap Beta Updates.

You should now see the option to choose between the iOS 27 Public Beta and iOS 27 Developer Beta. Select Developer Beta and install the update. Do note that downloading the first developer beta comes with risks. You could experience unusual bugs, app compatibility issues, heating problems, and reduced battery life. This is why it is generally recommended not to install the beta on your primary phone.

Apple has also confirmed that the public beta for iOS 27 will arrive in July, while the stable version will be released in September.

Will you be able to use Siri AI after installing iOS 27? Apple said that Siri AI will be available in beta on iOS 27. However, users who install the iOS 27 developer beta will have to register for a separate waitlist in order to access the new AI-powered assistant.

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Apple has not explained how long users may have to wait to gain access to the new Siri. However, the company followed a similar approach during the iOS 18 beta when it rolled out Apple Intelligence.

Which iPhones are compatible with the iOS 27 beta? Apple has confirmed that the iOS 27 beta is available on all iPhones launched since the iPhone 11. However, Apple Intelligence features will only be supported on the iPhone 15 Pro and later devices.

Here's the full list of devices supporting iOS 27.

iPhone Generation / Series Models Included iOS 27 Compatibility Status iPhone 17 Series iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, 17e Supported (Full Features / AI) iPhone 16 Series iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e Supported (Full Features / AI) iPhone 15 Series iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Supported (AI features limited to Pro models) iPhone 14 Series iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max Supported (Core features / Limited AI) iPhone 13 Series iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max Supported (Core features only) iPhone 12 Series iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max Supported (Core features only) iPhone SE Series iPhone SE (3rd Gen, 2022)



iPhone SE (2nd Gen, 2020) Supported (Core features only)



Supported (Core features only) iPhone 11 Series iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Supported (Core features only)

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in