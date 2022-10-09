iOS16 brings multiple updates to the Weather app on iPhones. Weather app has modules to show information like 10-day forecast, daily temperature, air quality, precipitation, UV index, and more. iOS 16 allows users to click into any of these modules for more information. The Weather app can also show air quality tile with iOS 16.

One lesser known feature of the Weather app on iPhone is next-hour precipitation. It sends forecasts and precipitation notifications to the users. The feature can come handy on a day-to-day basis, especially amidst the incessant rains in Delhi-NCR regions lately. Apple says that the weather data provided by this feature is from national weather services. Here’s step-by-step guide to get rain alerts on your iPhone using the next-hour precipitation feature

Step 1 - Open Weather app on your iPhone

Step 2 - Tap on the list icon on the bottom-left corner

Step 3 - Next, tap on Enable notifications

Step 4 - Toggle on the Next-hour precipitation

Step 5 - Next step involves giving the Weather app access to your location. For that, go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 6 - Check Privacy>Location services>Weather. Here, turn on the precise location

Readers must note that the feature is currently available in select regions only. Also, in case you are travelling, you may need to toggle it on for individual locations manually.

In another news, Apple iPhone 12 with 64GB storage model is available at a discounted price of ₹47,999 on Amazon right now. There is an additional 10% instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone this Diwali, now is the time. Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front. There is a 12MP wide and ultra-wide dual camera setup on the back. The phone offers camera features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The smartphone comes with IP68 rating and is water resistant.