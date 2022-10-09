How to get rain alerts on your iPhone: A step-by-step guide2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 07:07 PM IST
- Next-hour precipitation feature sends forecasts and precipitation notifications to the users.
iOS16 brings multiple updates to the Weather app on iPhones. Weather app has modules to show information like 10-day forecast, daily temperature, air quality, precipitation, UV index, and more. iOS 16 allows users to click into any of these modules for more information. The Weather app can also show air quality tile with iOS 16.