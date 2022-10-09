How to get rain alerts on your iPhone: A step-by-step guide

In another news, Apple iPhone 12 with 64GB storage model is available at a discounted price of ₹47,999 on Amazon right now. There is an additional 10% instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone this Diwali, now is the time. Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front. There is a 12MP wide and ultra-wide dual camera setup on the back. The phone offers camera features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The smartphone comes with IP68 rating and is water resistant.