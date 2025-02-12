Navigating the world of technology can be overwhelming, especially for older adults or those who aren't tech-savvy. You would want to stay connected with them through video calls or by email. You also have the responsibility to protect them from those dreaded scams and malware that have become pervasive.

Don’t worry! This article is aimed to help your dear ones to stay connected, safe online, and make the most of the devices they own. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you choose the right device, upgrade the internet, and stay protected from online scams.

1. Choosing the Right Device If you're looking to buy a new device, you don’t have to break the bank. Here are some budget-friendly options that meet everyday needs like checking emails, browsing, or video calling:

Tablets ( ₹ 15,000 - ₹ 30,000): A tablet is a simple, portable option for browsing and video calls. You don’t need a laptop or expensive computer unless you’re doing more complex tasks.

A tablet is a simple, portable option for browsing and video calls. You don’t need a laptop or expensive computer unless you’re doing more complex tasks. Chromebooks ( ₹ 25,000 - ₹ 40,000): Lightweight, virus-free, and easy to use, Chromebooks are perfect for everyday tasks like browsing the internet, watching videos, or working on documents.

Lightweight, virus-free, and easy to use, Chromebooks are perfect for everyday tasks like browsing the internet, watching videos, or working on documents. Budget Laptops (~ ₹ 40,000): If you prefer a traditional laptop, look for affordable models that come with either Windows or ChromeOS. They’re great for those who need a keyboard for typing long messages or working on documents. 2. Upgrading Internet and WiFi An upgraded internet connection can make a huge difference in the speed and quality of your online experience. Here’s how to improve your home network:

Replace Outdated Routers: Many homes still use old routers that slow down internet speeds. Consider upgrading to a newer, faster model to improve your connection.

Many homes still use old routers that slow down internet speeds. Consider upgrading to a newer, faster model to improve your connection. Mesh WiFi Systems ( ₹ 5,000 - ₹ 15,000): A mesh WiFi system can cover your entire home with a strong, stable signal. It eliminates dead zones and ensures that your devices stay connected in every room.

A mesh WiFi system can cover your entire home with a strong, stable signal. It eliminates dead zones and ensures that your devices stay connected in every room. Upgrade Your Plan: Look into affordable internet plans that offer fast speeds, great coverage, and built-in security features to protect you online. Also Read: How Google protects you from dangerous apps: Top Play Protect features on Android

3. Ensuring Digital Safety and Scam Protection Staying safe online is crucial, especially when scammers are always on the lookout. Here are a few easy steps to safeguard your personal information:

Set Up Two Accounts: Admin Account (for you): Keep this account for important tasks like installing software and making changes to your system.

Standard User Account (for them): Use this for everyday browsing and online activities. It limits access to sensitive settings.

Install an Ad Blocker: Install an ad blocker in your browser to stop annoying ads and prevent malicious pop-ups. It's easy to set up and can help protect you from harmful websites.

Install an ad blocker in your browser to stop annoying ads and prevent malicious pop-ups. It's easy to set up and can help protect you from harmful websites. Use a Password Manager: Keep your online accounts safe by using a password manager. It stores all your passwords securely, so you don’t have to remember them all. 4. Essential Account Safeguards Keep your accounts safe and ensure they’re recoverable in case of a forgotten password or emergency.

Enable Family Sharing: Set up family sharing on your Google or Apple account. This allows you to share photos, apps, and subscriptions while keeping things safe and easy to manage.

Set up family sharing on your Google or Apple account. This allows you to share photos, apps, and subscriptions while keeping things safe and easy to manage. Add Your Number as a Recovery Contact: In case they forget their password, adding your phone number to their account helps you recover their account quickly.

In case they forget their password, adding your phone number to their account helps you recover their account quickly. Set Up Legacy Contacts: Set up a trusted person as a legacy contact to manage accounts in case of an emergency. 5. Tech Spring Cleaning: Keeping Devices in Top Shape Over time, your devices can slow down due to unnecessary apps and outdated software. Regular maintenance can help keep them running smoothly.

Remove Unnecessary Apps: Get rid of apps you don’t use. This frees up space and helps your device run faster.

Get rid of apps you don’t use. This frees up space and helps your device run faster. Clean Your Downloads Folder: Delete old files and clear out your downloads folder to free up storage.

Delete old files and clear out your downloads folder to free up storage. Update Your Software Regularly: Always install updates to ensure your device is secure and protected from vulnerabilities. Also Read: “Without Siri, I wouldn’t be here”: How iPhone saved Florida man's life after stroke

6. Preventing Fraud and Fake Reviews Unfortunately, online fraud and scams are common. Here's how to avoid falling victim to them: