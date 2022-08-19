How to keep from getting lost in mindless social-media scrolling3 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 01:50 AM IST
A new study offers ways for consumers to be more purposeful and waste less time when using social media
A new study offers ways for consumers to be more purposeful and waste less time when using social media
Many of us have had the experience of driving down the road, deep in our own thoughts yet still able to adhere to stop signs and red lights without having much recollection of doing so.