How to keep from getting lost in mindless social-media scrolling
A new study offers ways for consumers to be more purposeful and waste less time when using social media
Many of us have had the experience of driving down the road, deep in our own thoughts yet still able to adhere to stop signs and red lights without having much recollection of doing so.
This “highway hypnosis" is an example of dissociation, and a new study examined how people sometimes behave similarly while scrolling through social media—and how social-media platforms can help keep people from losing themselves in their use.
Dissociation comes in two flavors. Highway hypnosis and daydreaming are examples of passive dissociation, where we’re highly engaged with our internal world and less aware of the passage of time. Active dissociation, on the other hand, occurs when we purposely seek to detach from daily life through an activity that may reduce stress, such as watching a movie or listening to music.
For social-media users, active dissociation can be a refreshing break from everyday drudgery and concerns. But when the scrolling becomes mindlessly passive, it can be a waste of time and even leave some people feeling ashamed of what has been described as social-media addiction.
The new study offers several ways that social-media sites can help their users keep their scrolling purposeful. And it suggests that avoiding the label of addiction and instead framing social-media use as a form of detachment similar to being absorbed in a book or movie could also help people find a happy medium in their scrolling.
Dissociating is “a common and beneficial process," says Amanda Baughan, a Ph.D. student and research assistant at the University of Washington, and one of the authors of the study. “Dissociating on a platform that is designed to maximize your time on site is the problem."
In the study, 43 participants were asked to install on their phone a tool, called Chirp, that the researchers created for use with the Twitter app. Chirp includes four features designed to help users organize and monitor their scrolling. It notifies users when they have already viewed certain tweets, telling them they’re “all caught up," so they don’t keep rereading the same tweets. It allows users to create lists so that they see only tweets from the accounts they’re most interested in, and allows them to filter out certain tweets, as well as removing “popular tweets" from being inserted into their feed. It gives usage statistics including time spent scrolling and how many tweets are viewed. And it tells users every 20 minutes how long they’re been on the platform and asks them if they want to continue or exit.
In questionnaires and interviews, participants said all four Chirp features helped them avoid mindless scrolling, particularly the list feature, though some said they were annoyed by the 20-minute reminders.
Ms. Baughan says the study indicates that users “can improve their relationships with social media if social media supports disengagement that aligns with users’ time-management goals."
Some social-media platforms, including Twitter and TikTok, already have features designed to assist users in moderating their time on the platforms. The Chirp tool is free to all Android users; the researchers don’t profit from it.
Ms. Baughan also encourages people to view their social-media use through the lens of dissociation, to avoid the unproductive shame associated with addiction. “Thinking of social-media use and the desire to often take breaks in absorbing experiences—dissociating—as a normal part of everyday functioning helps to reframe these behaviors as part of normal functioning," she says. That can help people understand how to manage their scrolling, she says.