How to keep from getting lost in mindless social-media scrolling

In the study, 43 participants were asked to install on their phone a tool, called Chirp, that the researchers created for use with the Twitter app. Chirp includes four features designed to help users organize and monitor their scrolling. It notifies users when they have already viewed certain tweets, telling them they’re “all caught up," so they don’t keep rereading the same tweets. It allows users to create lists so that they see only tweets from the accounts they’re most interested in, and allows them to filter out certain tweets, as well as removing “popular tweets" from being inserted into their feed. It gives usage statistics including time spent scrolling and how many tweets are viewed. And it tells users every 20 minutes how long they’re been on the platform and asks them if they want to continue or exit.

