How to live share a YouTube video in Google Meet

- To run the Live sharing feature on Google Meet, some prerequisites are available. A user needs an android device, a personal Google Account to access YouTube and Google Meet.
Live Sharing has become possible now via Google Meet. This enables users to interact with all meeting attendees and the shared content. The new Google Meet feature allows users to co-stream videos while in the meeting. Live sharing was introduced to Duo, earlier this year. With the merging of Duo and Meet, Google Meet has received the feature as well.
To run the Live sharing feature on Google Meet, some prerequisites are available. A user needs an android device, a personal Google Account to access YouTube and Google Meet.
Tap on the screen to reveal call controls after joining a meeting.
Click on the three-dot menu that appears at the bottom, then select Activities.
Tap the YouTube button under Activities in the menu.
Find the video that you want to share live.
Some YouTube videos, including children’s content and any paid content, cannot be played during live sharing.
Tap on the video you want to co-watch.
Hit the Start button from the pop-up menu which asks to start a live sharing session.
A green bar with the text “You are live sharing in Meet" would appear at the bottom of the screen once live sharing has begun. This indicates that everyone attending the meeting can now watch the YouTube video. When the video starts playing, everyone in the meeting has the ability to pause, rewind, and forward for all participants.
It is also important to note that while watching a video in the YouTube app, users may miss notifications or in-meeting messages. Hence, it is advised to periodically check the Meet app for any missed notifications.
