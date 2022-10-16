How to lock hidden and recently deleted photo albums on iPhone

We all have some photos on our mobile that we just don’t feel comfortable sharing with others. To hide such photos from others, Apple introduced a Hidden album in the Photos app. But, the problem then was that it remained visible in the Albums section of the app for anyone to see. With iOS 16, both Hidden and Recently deleted albums are locked. This means that in order to view images in either of these albums, one needs to authenticate using biometrics- FaceID/TouchID or using passcode.
We all have some photos on our mobile that we just don’t feel comfortable sharing with others. To hide such photos from others, Apple introduced a Hidden album in the Photos app. But, the problem then was that it remained visible in the Albums section of the app for anyone to see. With iOS 16, both Hidden and Recently deleted albums are locked. This means that in order to view images in either of these albums, one needs to authenticate using biometrics- FaceID/TouchID or using passcode.
This layer of authentication brings more privacy to the users and will ensure that the photos we wish to hide from others remain hidden. Even if your device is unlocked, no other users will be able to view your photos in Hidden and Recently deleted albums.
This layer of authentication brings more privacy to the users and will ensure that the photos we wish to hide from others remain hidden. Even if your device is unlocked, no other users will be able to view your photos in Hidden and Recently deleted albums.
The feature is on by default, but you can manually make the Recently Deleted and Hidden album locked by heading to the settings app on your Apple iPhone. Here, simply tap on Photos and toggle on the ‘Use Face ID’.
The feature is on by default, but you can manually make the Recently Deleted and Hidden album locked by heading to the settings app on your Apple iPhone. Here, simply tap on Photos and toggle on the ‘Use Face ID’.
If you wish Hidden album does not appear in the Albums tap under Utilities, you can turn it off here. Just toggle off the ‘Show Hidden Album’ and it will become completely invisible.
If you wish Hidden album does not appear in the Albums tap under Utilities, you can turn it off here. Just toggle off the ‘Show Hidden Album’ and it will become completely invisible.
With iOS 16, the lock screen has improved a lot as users can now add widgets that can act as a way of presenting notifications. These widgets will appear on iPhone 14 pro models when the device is off.