How to lock hidden and recently deleted photo albums on iPhone

We all have some photos on our mobile that we just don’t feel comfortable sharing with others. To hide such photos from others, Apple introduced a Hidden album in the Photos app. But, the problem then was that it remained visible in the Albums section of the app for anyone to see. With iOS 16, both Hidden and Recently deleted albums are locked. This means that in order to view images in either of these albums, one needs to authenticate using biometrics- FaceID/TouchID or using passcode.

