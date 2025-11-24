How to make 1880s-to-2025 AI portraits with Gemini Nano Banana Pro, explains Google

The official Nano Banana Pro account on X has set off a new visual craze after posting a playful yet impressive prompt encouraging users to generate a 4×4 grid of themselves styled across 16 different decades, starting from the 1880s. The twist: the instructions came from a “humanoid banana”.

How to make your own image from the 1880s to 2025 using Nano Banana Pro’s decade grid trend In its Monday post, the Nano Banana Pro account instructed users to depict the character in era-appropriate clothing, hairstyles, accessories, colours, backgrounds and film styles for each decade. The humorous request quickly captured the platform’s attention, drawing thousands of engagements.

The post also demonstrated how users could upload their own photos to Google’s Gemini 3 and apply the Nano Banana Pro model to generate decade-based transformations stretching from the late nineteenth century to the present day.

Here is the prompt shared by the Nano Banana Pro, “Make a 4×4 grid starting with the 1880s. In each section, I should appear styled according to that decade (clothing, hairstyle, facial hair, accessories). Use colors, background, & film style accordingly.”

Users report strikingly realistic results Many user, including those new to generative image tools, experimented with the template and shared their creations online. Several described the results as “astonishingly accurate”, with each panel reflecting distinctive fashion and photographic styles tied to the decade it represented.

What is Nano Banana Pro? Nano Banana Pro is Google’s latest image-generation model built on top of Gemini 3 Pro. Users simply describe what they want to see, and the system produces a matching picture. It can also modify specific sections of an existing image. According to Google, the upgraded model is more capable, precise and imaginative than the previous Nano Banana version.

View full Image An infographic on Gemini Nano Banana Pro, created using Google's own latest AI model. ( AI-generated graphic )

How does Nano Banana Pro work? The tool draws on the advanced reasoning abilities of Gemini 3 Pro, allowing it to interpret prompts with greater accuracy. It can also pull in up-to-date information from Google Search. This means it can generate images based on current conditions, such as today’s weather, or visuals inspired by real-time sports results.

Can Nano Banana Pro place text inside images? Yes. Google highlights text generation as one of Nano Banana Pro’s standout features. It can embed clear, readable writing directly into images, whether it’s a short label or a longer block of text. The model supports multiple languages, making it useful for creating posters, infographics, social posts and school assignments.

Also Read | Sundar Pichai says Gemini 3 reads, watches and listens to help learners