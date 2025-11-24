Subscribe

How to make 1880s-to-2025 AI portraits with Gemini Nano Banana Pro, explains Google

Nano Banana Pro’s decade grid trend is going viral after the official X account shared a playful prompt asking users to generate a 4×4 timeline of themselves from the 1880s to 2025. Powered by Google’s Gemini 3, the tool creates strikingly realistic, era-styled AI portraits and edits.

Govind Choudhary
Updated24 Nov 2025, 12:17 PM IST
The official Nano Banana Pro account on X has set off a new visual craze after posting a playful yet impressive prompt encouraging users to generate a 4×4 grid of themselves styled across 16 different decades, starting from the 1880s. The twist: the instructions came from a “humanoid banana”.

How to make your own image from the 1880s to 2025 using Nano Banana Pro’s decade grid trend

In its Monday post, the Nano Banana Pro account instructed users to depict the character in era-appropriate clothing, hairstyles, accessories, colours, backgrounds and film styles for each decade. The humorous request quickly captured the platform’s attention, drawing thousands of engagements.

The post also demonstrated how users could upload their own photos to Google’s Gemini 3 and apply the Nano Banana Pro model to generate decade-based transformations stretching from the late nineteenth century to the present day.

Here is the prompt shared by the Nano Banana Pro, “Make a 4×4 grid starting with the 1880s. In each section, I should appear styled according to that decade (clothing, hairstyle, facial hair, accessories). Use colors, background, & film style accordingly.”

Users report strikingly realistic results

Many user, including those new to generative image tools, experimented with the template and shared their creations online. Several described the results as “astonishingly accurate”, with each panel reflecting distinctive fashion and photographic styles tied to the decade it represented.

What is Nano Banana Pro?

Nano Banana Pro is Google’s latest image-generation model built on top of Gemini 3 Pro. Users simply describe what they want to see, and the system produces a matching picture. It can also modify specific sections of an existing image. According to Google, the upgraded model is more capable, precise and imaginative than the previous Nano Banana version.

An infographic on Gemini Nano Banana Pro, created using Google's own latest AI model.

How does Nano Banana Pro work?

The tool draws on the advanced reasoning abilities of Gemini 3 Pro, allowing it to interpret prompts with greater accuracy. It can also pull in up-to-date information from Google Search. This means it can generate images based on current conditions, such as today’s weather, or visuals inspired by real-time sports results.

Can Nano Banana Pro place text inside images?

Yes. Google highlights text generation as one of Nano Banana Pro’s standout features. It can embed clear, readable writing directly into images, whether it’s a short label or a longer block of text. The model supports multiple languages, making it useful for creating posters, infographics, social posts and school assignments.

Key Takeaways
  • Google's Nano Banana Pro utilizes advanced AI to create decade-themed portraits.
  • The tool supports multiple languages and is user-friendly for those new to generative art.
  • Engagement on social media showcases the widespread interest and creativity sparked by the AI model.
 
 
Artifical Intelligence
