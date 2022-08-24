How to make the robots work for your portfolio2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 07:39 PM IST
Aging populations, supply-chain woes and the EV revolution to boost demand for robots made by companies such as Japan’s Fanuc
The robot overlords may not yet rule our world. But they will certainly prevail on the factory floor. Japan’s Fanuc, as one of the world’s largest manufacturers of industrial robots, will benefit.