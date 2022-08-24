How to make the robots work for your portfolio

Even in manufacturing juggernaut China, an aging population will drive more demand for robots. The country is the largest robot market in the world and installations there have grown rapidly in recent years. But on a per-employee basis, it still lags behind countries such as South Korea and Japan. Jefferies estimates China’s working population will decrease by 35 million by 2025 from 2020 levels, which could hasten the pace of robot adoption, looking at the experience of Japan.

