How to make yourself visible on Google Search with new 'add me to search' feature1 min read . 04:04 PM IST
A lot many people will agree to a guilty pleasure of searching their own name on Google but not all of us are celebrities. However, Google is now giving us an option of actually being able to govern the search results of our own name with the help of virtual visiting cards. Users will have the ability to add information like their name, their hobbies, their work profile and even attach their social media handles to the virtual visiting card.
The company has come up with a new feature called ‘add me to search’. Using it is as simple as searching for the phrase. Here’s how you can get started with the new feature and build or enhance your online presence on Google Search. The user will simply have to type in the phrase ‘Add me to search’ or type in their name on Google in order start the process. The search has to be conducted on the mobile. The company has not added support for the desktop browser for now.
Once that’s done, the next page will have a small form where the user can add all the information that they want to be seen on a public domain. This includes a website address, social network profiles and even email-ID and phone number. The user can then hit save to complete the process. Google claims that it might take some time for the virtual card to show up on Google Search results. Google India also shared the step by step guide to build a new virtual visiting card on Twitter.
