Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  How to measure height instantly using iPhone’s camera

How to measure height instantly using iPhone’s camera

1 min read . 10:45 AM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
The feature is available only on the Pro models of iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.

  • LiDAR or Light Detection and Ranging allows users to scan and map your environment. It works in a similar way as a radar only it uses lasers to judge distances and depth.

Apple iPhones have many hidden features that not many are aware about. One such feature is the LiDAR scanner that sits next to the rear camera. The feature can be used to measure someone’s height instantly using the iPhone’s camera.

Apple iPhones have many hidden features that not many are aware about. One such feature is the LiDAR scanner that sits next to the rear camera. The feature can be used to measure someone’s height instantly using the iPhone’s camera.

LiDAR or Light Detection and Ranging allows users to scan and map your environment. It works in a similar way as a radar only it uses lasers to judge distances and depth. It is important to note here that not every iPhone comes with a LiDAR scanner. The feature is available only on the Pro models of iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. These include Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

LiDAR or Light Detection and Ranging allows users to scan and map your environment. It works in a similar way as a radar only it uses lasers to judge distances and depth. It is important to note here that not every iPhone comes with a LiDAR scanner. The feature is available only on the Pro models of iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. These include Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

The ability to measure height instantly works with the Measure app on your iPhone. Here’s a step-by-step guide to on how to use Apple iPhone to measure height:

The ability to measure height instantly works with the Measure app on your iPhone. Here’s a step-by-step guide to on how to use Apple iPhone to measure height:

Step 1- Open Measure app on your iPhone

Step 1- Open Measure app on your iPhone

Step 2- Position iPhone so that the person you want to measure appears on the screen from head to toe.

Step 2- Position iPhone so that the person you want to measure appears on the screen from head to toe.

Step 3- After a moment, a line appears at the top of the person’s head (or hair, or hat), with the height measurement showing just below the line. To take a photo of the measurement, tap the Take Picture button.

Step 3- After a moment, a line appears at the top of the person’s head (or hair, or hat), with the height measurement showing just below the line. To take a photo of the measurement, tap the Take Picture button.

Step 4- To save the photo, tap the screenshot in the lower-left corner.

Step 4- To save the photo, tap the screenshot in the lower-left corner.

Step 5- Next, tap Done and then choose Save to Photos or Save to Files.

Step 5- Next, tap Done and then choose Save to Photos or Save to Files.

Step 6- You can easily access and share the height measurement image from Photos or Files on iPhone whenever you want.

Step 6- You can easily access and share the height measurement image from Photos or Files on iPhone whenever you want.

In order to take the measurement again, turn your iPhone away for a moment. This will reset the height and you are good to go again.

In order to take the measurement again, turn your iPhone away for a moment. This will reset the height and you are good to go again.

Meanwhile, renders of the iPhone 15 Ultra have appeared online. Shared by Apple Insider, the images show curved edges on the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra. The current iPhone models come with a flat-edged design that debuted with iPhone 12. It is likely to change with the iPhone 15 series. Another change coming with the iPhone 15 Ultra is the dual cameras at the front.

Meanwhile, renders of the iPhone 15 Ultra have appeared online. Shared by Apple Insider, the images show curved edges on the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra. The current iPhone models come with a flat-edged design that debuted with iPhone 12. It is likely to change with the iPhone 15 series. Another change coming with the iPhone 15 Ultra is the dual cameras at the front.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP