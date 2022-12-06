How to measure height instantly using iPhone’s camera

Apple iPhones have many hidden features that not many are aware about. One such feature is the LiDAR scanner that sits next to the rear camera. The feature can be used to measure someone’s height instantly using the iPhone’s camera.
LiDAR or Light Detection and Ranging allows users to scan and map your environment. It works in a similar way as a radar only it uses lasers to judge distances and depth. It is important to note here that not every iPhone comes with a LiDAR scanner. The feature is available only on the Pro models of iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. These include Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.
The ability to measure height instantly works with the Measure app on your iPhone. Here’s a step-by-step guide to on how to use Apple iPhone to measure height:
Step 1- Open Measure app on your iPhone
Step 2- Position iPhone so that the person you want to measure appears on the screen from head to toe.
Step 3- After a moment, a line appears at the top of the person’s head (or hair, or hat), with the height measurement showing just below the line. To take a photo of the measurement, tap the Take Picture button.
Step 4- To save the photo, tap the screenshot in the lower-left corner.
Step 5- Next, tap Done and then choose Save to Photos or Save to Files.