How to measure height instantly using iPhone’s camera

LiDAR or Light Detection and Ranging allows users to scan and map your environment. It works in a similar way as a radar only it uses lasers to judge distances and depth. It is important to note here that not every iPhone comes with a LiDAR scanner. The feature is available only on the Pro models of iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. These include Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.