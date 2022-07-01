OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  How to pass on your passwords when you die

Just as you set up a living will or a power of attorney, it’s a good idea to set up your online accounts so that someone else can access them after you’ve passed on.

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout