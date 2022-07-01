How to pass on your passwords when you die

1Password’s “shared vaults" are like shareable folders that only friends or family members with granted access can view. The service also lets users print out an Emergency Kit document with space for login information and a QR code that sends your heirs to 1Password’s website where they can sign into your account. Share it with your heirs or save it in a place where they can find it. On LastPass, you designate a list of people you trust and invite them to create an account. If something happens to you, your trusted contacts can request emergency access to your vault. You set a wait time, during which you can deny access to your emergency contacts if you’re still alive and capable of accessing your account. No death certificate is necessary. There is a wait time during which you can cancel false-alarm requests from your loved ones.