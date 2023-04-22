Twitter rolled out the ability to pin direct messages (DM) chats in inbox last year. The feature was earlier available for Blue subscribers only, but was expanded to all in 2022. However, not many are aware about the feature.

Pinning a conversation allows users to easily access the chat. Also, a user can keep six chats pinned to the top of their Twitter inbox. Here’s how to pin direct message on Twitter

On smartphone

Open Twitter app on your device- Android/Apple iPhone

Head to the Inbox by tapping on the envelope icon on your screen

On iPhone, touch and hold the chat you wish to pin. You will see the ‘Pin conversation’ option along with ‘Snooze notifications’, block, report and delete.

Tap on ‘Pin conversation’

Once done, you will start seeing the chat at the top of the inbox. As mentioned above, you can choose up to 6 chats to pin.

On Web

Launch Twitter on your laptop/desktop

Click on ‘Messages’ on the left side

Click on the three dot menu, next to the chat you wish to pin

Choose the ‘Pin Conversation’ here

In a related news, Twitter has started removing blue check marks for users who do not have a Twitter Blue subscription. Several users including prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Roger Federer, former US President Donald Trump and others have lost the blue check for their accounts.

In March, Twitter announced that come April 1 only paid subscribers will have verified marks for their accounts. This means that a user has to be a Twitter Blue subscriber to get a blue check mark for his/her account.

Twitter Blue subscription costs ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. For web, the pricing is ₹650 per month. Buyers can also opt for an annual subscription priced at ₹6,800 on the web. Annual subscription cost on iOS and Android is ₹9,400 per year.