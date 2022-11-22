How to play Google’s FIFA World Cup 2022 mini-game: All details

How to play Google’s FIFA World Cup 2022 mini-game: All details2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 06:09 PM IST
- The game is dubbed as Mini Cup and it can be accessed on both iOS and Android by typing ‘World Cup’ in the search bar in Google Chrome. After searching it, users will see the information about the upcoming matches and a blue-coloured football in the bottom right corner. Tapping onto the football will direct users to an animated, colorful screen where they can Play with their favourite team in their favourite match.