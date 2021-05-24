This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
How to prepare your Google accounts for your digital afterlife
3 min read.05:37 PM ISTAnand Murali
Google allows you to nominate a person, a group of people or deactivate your account in the situation that you are no more physically able to access or use the service via the 'Inactive Account Manager' setting
We live in a world where our digital identity, footprint, and data have equal or at times more value than our assets in the offline world. We have financial information, personal information, sensitive data, memories, conversations, connections etc., that we have created over the time we have spent online.
But have you ever considered what happens to all the content you have accumulated and created online after your time?