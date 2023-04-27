Instances of phones' batteries exploding due to overheating have become increasingly common in the news. Such incidents are often caused by excessive charging of the phone's battery. Tragically, a similar event occurred on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of a life. Consequently, people are currently seeking to understand the underlying reasons behind such occurrences.

Reasons for mobile’s battery explosion

A recent incident involved a young victim named Adithyasree, who was only eight years old. According to reports, she was watching videos on her mobile phone when it suddenly exploded at around 10:30 PM on Monday. Adithyasree was a third-grade student at Christ New Life School in Tiruvilvamala. The report suggests that the phone may have exploded due to excessive usage, which caused the phone to overheat. Additionally, the report mentions that the phone's battery had been replaced, which could have potentially contributed to the accident.

A phone's battery comprises individual cells that require an appropriate level of charging, which generates heat to transmit the charging status to the phone. While many phones and chargers now come equipped with multiple levels of protection, overheating remains a prevalent issue that requires significant attention, particularly from consumers.

Here are some tips to help you avoid phone explosions in summers:

Keep your phone out of direct sunlight and away from heat sources. Avoid leaving your phone in your car or on the dashboard, especially on hot days. Do not use your phone while it's charging, especially in direct sunlight or in a hot environment. Allow your phone to cool down before using it while charging. Use only manufacturer-approved chargers and cables. Cheap or counterfeit chargers can cause overcharging, overheating, and other problems that may lead to phone explosions. Avoid overcharging your phone. Once your phone is fully charged, unplug it from the charger. Turn off your phone if you notice it getting too hot. If your phone feels hot to the touch, turn it off and let it cool down before using it again. Keep your phone's software updated. Software updates often include bug fixes and security patches that can help prevent overheating and other issues. Do not leave your phone under your pillow or other soft surfaces while it's charging. This can cause your phone to overheat and potentially catch fire.