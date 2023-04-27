How to prevent your smartphone from exploding in summers. A step-by-step guide1 min read . 10:25 AM IST
- Here are some tips to help you avoid phone explosions in summers.
Instances of phones' batteries exploding due to overheating have become increasingly common in the news. Such incidents are often caused by excessive charging of the phone's battery. Tragically, a similar event occurred on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of a life. Consequently, people are currently seeking to understand the underlying reasons behind such occurrences.
A recent incident involved a young victim named Adithyasree, who was only eight years old. According to reports, she was watching videos on her mobile phone when it suddenly exploded at around 10:30 PM on Monday. Adithyasree was a third-grade student at Christ New Life School in Tiruvilvamala. The report suggests that the phone may have exploded due to excessive usage, which caused the phone to overheat. Additionally, the report mentions that the phone's battery had been replaced, which could have potentially contributed to the accident.
A phone's battery comprises individual cells that require an appropriate level of charging, which generates heat to transmit the charging status to the phone. While many phones and chargers now come equipped with multiple levels of protection, overheating remains a prevalent issue that requires significant attention, particularly from consumers.