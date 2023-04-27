Reasons for mobile’s battery explosion

A recent incident involved a young victim named Adithyasree, who was only eight years old. According to reports, she was watching videos on her mobile phone when it suddenly exploded at around 10:30 PM on Monday. Adithyasree was a third-grade student at Christ New Life School in Tiruvilvamala. The report suggests that the phone may have exploded due to excessive usage, which caused the phone to overheat. Additionally, the report mentions that the phone's battery had been replaced, which could have potentially contributed to the accident.