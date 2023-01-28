With the rise of cyber attacks and usage of the internet everyday, it is likely that web surfers lose their data privacy and need security. Google Chrome has been one of the most popular web browsers in the world. It offers a bunch of security and privacy features to keep its users secured on the web. The browser has recommended some measures to protect your data. Here is a guide on how to protect your data using the Google Chrome:

Understand Chrome’s privacy and security controls

It is crucial to understand and learn about the privacy and safety controls available with Chrome. The American technology giant offers a Privacy Guide which takes users through the privacy and security controls. Click on the three dots options menu in the top right corner of Chrome to access the privacy guide. Now open the Settings option. Further, navigate to the Privacy and Security tab.

The Privacy Guide comprises three sections, one to choose to improve a browsing experience by sending data to Google, another to choose the safe browsing protection and third to pick third-party cookie preferences. This lets users make changes to all the options and understand third-party sites.

Ensure regular Google Chrome safety checks

Always run the Safety Check on Chrome. It will make users aware of potential vulnerabilities. To use this feature, look for Safety Check in the browser's Setting menu. Now run the Safety Check and and resolve the issues if found any after the safety check.

Utilise Google Password Manager to store and save passwords in devices

Chrome has built in Password Manager and it will sync the passwords across multiple devices through a Google account. It creates, stores and uses strong passwords for the online accounts. The browser provides an option to save passwords to Password Manager automatically after login to a site. It can be changed and edited using this menu.

Lock an Incognito session on a mobile

Google Chrome allows users to select an option that requires biometric authentication for resuming an Incognito browsing session on an iOS device. To use it, visit Chrome Settings and select ‘Privacy & Security’. Furthermore, turn on the Lock incognito tabs when the browser is closed.