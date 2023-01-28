How to protect your privacy when using Google Chrome: A mini-guide

With the rise of cyber attacks and usage of the internet everyday, it is likely that web surfers lose their data privacy and need security. Google Chrome has been one of the most popular web browsers in the world. It offers a bunch of security and privacy features to keep its users secured on the web. The browser has recommended some measures to protect your data. Here is a guide on how to protect your data using the Google Chrome:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}