How to protect your privacy when working from home
There are ways to keep colleagues from intruding on your home life, and family members from intruding on your work life
The cybersecurity world pays a lot of attention to protecting privacy. Privacy from hackers. Privacy from governments intruding on the lives of their citizens. Privacy from businesses that have an unprecedented volume of data that can be used to target or profile consumers.
But with so many people working from home, privacy has taken on an added dimension: the privacy of information from the ordinary, everyday intrusion by family or colleagues.
