How to read, respond, and search for emails in Gmail offline

How to read, respond, and search for emails in Gmail offline1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
- Google had added a new feature to Gmail allowing users to read, respond, and search for emails even when they are not connected to the internet.
Gmail is one of the most popular emailing platforms. Over the time, Google has added new features to the email service to improve the experience for its users. Did you know that Google had added a new feature to Gmail allowing users to read, respond, and search for emails even when they are not connected to the internet. Wondering how? Read on
Users can go to mail.google.com to use G when not connected to the internet. They can turn on Gmail offline from the settings. Here’s how to turn it on
- Go to mail.google.com and sign into your account
- Click on the Settings and then click on Gmail offline settings.
- Check "Enable offline mail."
- Choose your settings, such as how many days of messages you want to sync.
- Click Save changes. After this, Google will start syncing your emails/
Readers must note that in order to make it easier to use Gmail when you are offline, it is advisable to bookmark mail.google.com in Chrome. In case you are using Gmail with your work or school account, you can ask your admin to help change your settings. Also, Google offline does not work in Incognito mode.
Google on its support page says that when a user sends emails offline, the email goes into a new "Outbox" folder and gets sent as soon as the user goes back online.
