How to recover a hacked Instagram account: A step by step complete guide

Various social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter provide various methods to recover the user accounts. Here are some methods to recover a hacked Instagram account.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The risk of cybercrimes has been increasing rapidly. When a user’s account is hacked on any social media platform, all of the credentials containing sensitive data gets accessible to hackers. Various social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter provide various methods to recover the user accounts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The risk of cybercrimes has been increasing rapidly. When a user’s account is hacked on any social media platform, all of the credentials containing sensitive data gets accessible to hackers. Various social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter provide various methods to recover the user accounts.
Here are some methods to recover a hacked Instagram account:
Here are some methods to recover a hacked Instagram account:
Check your mail box for a message from Instagram
STEP 1 If your email address has changed, you will be notified via email from security@mail.instagram.com. If users choose to secure their account in the message, this security feature will allow them to undo their account’s information to change.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Check your mail box for a message from Instagram
STEP 1 If your email address has changed, you will be notified via email from security@mail.instagram.com. If users choose to secure their account in the message, this security feature will allow them to undo their account’s information to change.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
STEP 2 Users can ask Instagram for a login link or security code if other information such as their password has also been changed and users are unable to link their account back to their email address.
STEP 2 Users can ask Instagram for a login link or security code if other information such as their password has also been changed and users are unable to link their account back to their email address.
Requesting a login link from Instagram
To request a link to login, these steps must be completed:
Requesting a login link from Instagram
To request a link to login, these steps must be completed:
STEP 1 Open the Instagram app and on the login page, tap on the Get help logging in option (Android) or Forgot password? (iPhone or web browser).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
STEP 1 Open the Instagram app and on the login page, tap on the Get help logging in option (Android) or Forgot password? (iPhone or web browser).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
STEP 2 Users must enter their username, email address or phone number associated with their account and then tap on the Next button.
STEP 2 Users must enter their username, email address or phone number associated with their account and then tap on the Next button.
STEP 3 If users do not have the access to the Username, email address or phone number associated with their account, they can enter the login information they have used and then tap on the Can’t reset password? And click on the Next button.
STEP 3 If users do not have the access to the Username, email address or phone number associated with their account, they can enter the login information they have used and then tap on the Can’t reset password? And click on the Next button.
STEP 5 Users must either select their email address or phone number, and then hit the next button.
STEP 5 Users must either select their email address or phone number, and then hit the next button.
STEP 6 The users should follow the on screen instructions after clicking the login link in email or SMS.
STEP 6 The users should follow the on screen instructions after clicking the login link in email or SMS.
Request a security code or support from Instagram
Step 1 Tap on ‘Need more help’, available on the login page.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Request a security code or support from Instagram
Step 1 Tap on ‘Need more help’, available on the login page.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
STEP 2 Following the on-screen prompts, choose your email address or phone number, tap the send security code option and then proceed as directed.
STEP 2 Following the on-screen prompts, choose your email address or phone number, tap the send security code option and then proceed as directed.
Verifying user identity
If a user requests support for an account without photos of themselves , the email address or phone number users used to sign up as well as the type of device they used will be requested by Meta in order to confirm the identity.
Verifying user identity
If a user requests support for an account without photos of themselves , the email address or phone number users used to sign up as well as the type of device they used will be requested by Meta in order to confirm the identity.
Secondly, if a user needs support for an account which contains pictures of themselves, they will be required to take a video selfie in which they can turn their head in various directions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Secondly, if a user needs support for an account which contains pictures of themselves, they will be required to take a video selfie in which they can turn their head in various directions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Instagram will send the users an email at the secure email address they provided once they submitted the necessary information to confirm their identity. Users’ accounts will be restored.
Instagram will send the users an email at the secure email address they provided once they submitted the necessary information to confirm their identity. Users’ accounts will be restored.