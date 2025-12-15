How to recreate viral Rehman Dakait look from Dhurandhar using Gemini? Check our step-by-step guide and prompts

With Dhurandhar rapidly becoming one of the fan favourite movies of the year, fans are now looking to get into the world of Rehman Dakait and Hamza Ali Mazari by once again turning to AI tools. Users on social media are flocking to Gemini to recreate the viral look of Akshay Khanna in the movie, while reimagining themselves in the same scenario.

The Nano Banana Pro model which was launched just last month is not only able to better analyze the context of the movie and viral scenes but also recreate the users in that look and social media is proof of that.

In case you want to reimagine yourself in the Rehman Dakait look, here are 3 prompts you can try:

Prompt 1: Create an ultra-realistic, cinematic full-body portrait using the uploaded reference image.

The main subject must look exactly like the person in the reference photo, with the same face, hairstyle, eyebrows, beard, skin tone, and confident expression. Do not change facial features.

Scene setting:

A rustic desert village with mud-brick walls and a wooden shaded doorway. The environment feels raw, earthy, and cinematic, inspired by rural Middle Eastern or Rajasthani architecture.

Outfit and styling:

The man is wearing an all-black outfit inspired by the Rahman Dakait viral look.

He wears a long black coat layered over a black kurta-style inner outfit, paired with black trousers and dark sunglasses.

The clothing looks premium, sharp, and powerful, slightly flowing with movement.

Pose and attitude:

The man is stepping forward confidently from the wooden doorway.

His posture shows dominance, swagger, and calm authority.

Both arms are slightly extended outward as he walks, conveying attitude and control.

Supporting characters:

Behind him stand two men in traditional ethnic attire.

One man wears a large turban, has a white beard, and a proud, approving smile.

The second man wears a brown outfit, stands quietly, and looks serious and loyal.

Lighting and mood:

Warm desert sunlight filters through the wooden roof above, creating dramatic light rays and soft shadows on the ground and walls.

The lighting is cinematic, golden, and high contrast, similar to a movie still.

Background details:

A woven circular basket hangs on the mud wall to the left.

Dust particles are visible in the sunlight, enhancing the realism.

Visual quality:

Ultra-realistic, sharp focus, cinematic depth of field, professional color grading, film-like texture, high detail, dramatic composition.

Gemini generated image

Prompt 2: Create an ultra-realistic, cinematic full-body portrait using the uploaded reference image.

The subject must look exactly like the person in the reference photo. Preserve facial identity, hairstyle, beard, skin tone, and proportions. Do not alter facial features.

Scene setting:

An open desert landscape with soft sand dunes stretching into the background. The environment feels expansive, calm, and powerful.

Outfit and styling:

The man is wearing an all-black outfit consisting of a black kurta-style dress layered with a long black coat.

The outfit looks sharp, premium, and tailored, with subtle movement caused by the wind.

He is wearing dark sunglasses that catch and reflect light naturally.

Pose and attitude:

The man is standing confidently in the desert.

His hands are open in a relaxed “what can I say” gesture, palms slightly outward.

His body language conveys effortless confidence, calm dominance, and composure.

Background element:

A luxury SUV is parked behind him at a slight angle, partially visible, adding a sense of power and status without overpowering the subject.

Lighting and mood:

Cinematic lighting with soft, warm desert tones.

Natural sunlight creates gentle highlights on the coat and face, with controlled shadows.

The wind lightly moves the coat and sand, adding realism and motion.

Visual quality:

Shallow depth of field with the subject in sharp focus and the background slightly blurred.

4K cinematic frame, high dynamic range, realistic color grading, dramatic film look, minimal grain, and natural textures.

Gemini generated Rehman Dakait inspired look

Prompt 3:

Create an ultra-realistic, cinematic full-body portrait using the uploaded reference image.

The main subject must look exactly like the person in the reference photo. Preserve facial identity, hairstyle, sharp eyebrows, trimmed beard, skin tone, and intense confident expression. Do not alter facial features.

Scene and action:

The man is walking forward with purpose, making a dramatic entrance.

His movement feels calm, controlled, and authoritative, as if captured in slow motion.

Outfit and styling:

He is wearing a black kurta paired with a long black overcoat, a black scarf, and dark sunglasses.

The outfit looks heavy, premium, and powerful, flowing subtly as he walks.

Lighting and atmosphere:

Golden sunlight streams through patterned fabric canopies overhead, casting intricate light and shadow patterns across his face, coat, and surroundings.

The lighting is warm, cinematic, and dramatic, enhancing facial contours and textures.

Supporting characters:

Two men follow closely behind him.

One is an elderly man with a long white beard, a black turban, and heavy traditional jewelry, projecting wisdom and respect.

The other is a younger man with a dark beard, wearing deep-toned ethnic clothing, serious and alert.

Environment:

The setting is an ancient sandstone marketplace with textured stone walls, arches, and warm golden hues.

The space feels historic, grounded, and alive, with depth and visual richness.

Camera and visual style:

Low-angle cinematic shot to emphasize power and presence.

Shallow depth of field with the main subject in sharp focus and the background softly blurred.

Highly detailed faces, realistic skin texture, rich color grading, film-like contrast, minimal grain.

Overall tone:

The image should feel like a high-budget film still, intense, grounded, and realistic, not stylized or fantasy-driven.

